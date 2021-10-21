Timothy Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Timothy Anderson, MFTI
Offers telehealth
Overview
Timothy Anderson, MFTI is a Psychologist in Portland, OR.
Timothy Anderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Western Psychological and Counseling Services PC12636 SE Stark St Bldg J, Portland, OR 97233 Directions (503) 253-4600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Timothy Anderson?
Tim helped our son get through a rough patch. We really appreciated our son having someone to talk to
About Timothy Anderson, MFTI
- Psychology
- English
- 1932226826
Frequently Asked Questions
Timothy Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Timothy Anderson works at
7 patients have reviewed Timothy Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.