Dr. Timothy Bradshaw, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Bradshaw, OD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Bradshaw, OD
Dr. Timothy Bradshaw, OD is an Optometrist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dr. Bradshaw works at
Dr. Bradshaw's Office Locations
-
1
Scottsdale Bell Road4921 E Bell Rd Ste 202, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (602) 654-0054
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Always Care Benefits
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Avesis
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bradshaw?
I wanted to see my ophthalmologist Dr Saini but she wasn’t available for two weeks so staff suggested I see Dr Bradshaw who had an appointment the next day. Dr Bradshaw was nice although I had to wait 45 minutes to see him. He suggested that dry eyes were my problem not necessarily an infection and suggested several good things to try to alleviate my symptoms.
About Dr. Timothy Bradshaw, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1457704256
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradshaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradshaw accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bradshaw using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bradshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradshaw works at
Dr. Bradshaw speaks Spanish.
279 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradshaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.