Timothy Cassidy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Timothy Cassidy
Overview
Timothy Cassidy is a Physician Assistant in Albany, NY.
Timothy Cassidy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Rheumatology4 Tower Pl Fl 8, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 489-4471
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Timothy Cassidy?
Very easy to talk to.
About Timothy Cassidy
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1750948287
Frequently Asked Questions
Timothy Cassidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Timothy Cassidy works at
Timothy Cassidy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Cassidy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Cassidy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Cassidy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.