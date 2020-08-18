Dr. Timothy Deroos, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deroos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Deroos, DC
Overview
Dr. Timothy Deroos, DC is a Metabolic Nutritionist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Metabolic Nutrition & Research, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
Locations
Infinite Health Centers340 Sunset Dr NW, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 813-7575Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone here is very kind and knowledgeable! They are always there to help and answer questions by phone, text, email or office visit. I have been very successful in losing 50 lbs.
About Dr. Timothy Deroos, DC
- Metabolic Nutrition & Research
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1851421523
Education & Certifications
- New York Chiropractic College
- SUNY Binghamton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deroos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Deroos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deroos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deroos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deroos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.