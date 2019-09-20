Dr. Donovan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timothy Donovan, DC
Overview
Dr. Timothy Donovan, DC is a Chiropractor in Reading, MA.
Dr. Donovan works at
Locations
Reading Family Chiropractic PC2 Haven St Unit 305, Reading, MA 01867 Directions (781) 670-9993
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Chiropractor. Been to 5 others in the past several years and Dr. Donovan is the best I've seen. Interested in the patient, listens and very knowledgeable. Most chiropractors try to get you to commit to months of appointments which not the case with Dr. Donovan.
About Dr. Timothy Donovan, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donovan works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Donovan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donovan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.