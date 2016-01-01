Timothy Gates, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Gates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Timothy Gates, FNP-BC
Overview of Timothy Gates, FNP-BC
Timothy Gates, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Southfield, MI.
Timothy Gates works at
Timothy Gates' Office Locations
-
1
Timothy Gates LLC16250 Northland Dr Ste 369, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 798-8433
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Timothy Gates?
About Timothy Gates, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487155024
Frequently Asked Questions
Timothy Gates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Timothy Gates works at
Timothy Gates has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Gates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Gates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Gates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.