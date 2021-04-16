See All Physicians Assistants in Rockford, IL
Timothy Gilbertson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Timothy Gilbertson, PA-C

Timothy Gilbertson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rockford, IL. 

Timothy Gilbertson works at OrthoIllinois Injury Express in Rockford, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Timothy Gilbertson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Riverside Office
    5875 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 398-9491
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
  • SwedishAmerican Hospital

Hip Pain
Knee Pain
Hip Pain
Knee Pain

Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • ECOH
    • First Health
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • The Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 16, 2021
    Mr. Gilbertson is truly an asset to OrthoIllinois. His ability to listen to patients, and to quickly and accurately assess their issues and needs is very much appreciated.
    Patricia Holtke — Apr 16, 2021
    About Timothy Gilbertson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588973234
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Timothy Gilbertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Timothy Gilbertson works at OrthoIllinois Injury Express in Rockford, IL. View the full address on Timothy Gilbertson’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Timothy Gilbertson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Gilbertson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Gilbertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Gilbertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

