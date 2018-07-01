Timothy Grimes accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Timothy Grimes
Overview
Timothy Grimes is a Counselor in Spring Hill, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3314 Kedron Rd Ste B, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Directions (615) 483-7007
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Timothy Grimes?
Tim has helped me through a very difficult period of my life. I was surprised to see a couple of negative reviews. Tim is an empathic, supportive therapist and is a genuinely kind person. He has gone out of his way to make sure I can continue therapy. It's a patient's responsibility to research and choose a therapist who specializes in their particular crisis. For therapy to be successful you often have to confront some painful truths about yourself and others and you have to be ready for it.
About Timothy Grimes
- Counseling
- English
- 1285818773
Frequently Asked Questions
Timothy Grimes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Timothy Grimes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Grimes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Grimes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Grimes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.