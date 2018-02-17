Dr. Timothy Harris, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Harris, OD is an Optometrist in Davison, MI.
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
Harris Eye Care1016 S State Rd, Davison, MI 48423 Directions (810) 201-4200
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr Harris takes the time to cover all my questions and makes everything understandable. My adult children are equally pleased.
- Optometry
- English
- 1073664587
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.