Timothy Holsbeke, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Timothy Holsbeke, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Hartford, CT. 

Timothy Holsbeke works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    336 N Main St Ste 336-A, West Hartford, CT 06117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 696-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 11, 2021
    Awesome office, great location, understanding professionals!
    — Jul 11, 2021
    Photo: Timothy Holsbeke, PA-C
    About Timothy Holsbeke, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477539906
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Timothy Holsbeke, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Holsbeke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Timothy Holsbeke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Timothy Holsbeke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Timothy Holsbeke works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in West Hartford, CT. View the full address on Timothy Holsbeke’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Timothy Holsbeke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Holsbeke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Holsbeke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Holsbeke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

