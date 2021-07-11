Timothy Holsbeke, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Holsbeke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Timothy Holsbeke, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Timothy Holsbeke, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Hartford, CT.
Timothy Holsbeke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group336 N Main St Ste 336-A, West Hartford, CT 06117 Directions (860) 696-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Timothy Holsbeke?
Awesome office, great location, understanding professionals!
About Timothy Holsbeke, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1477539906
Frequently Asked Questions
Timothy Holsbeke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Timothy Holsbeke accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Timothy Holsbeke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Timothy Holsbeke works at
7 patients have reviewed Timothy Holsbeke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Holsbeke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Holsbeke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Holsbeke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.