Dr. Timothy James, OD
Dr. Timothy James, OD is an Optometrist in Littleton, CO.
Southwest Denver Eye Center LLC6179 S Balsam Way Ste 130, Littleton, CO 80123 Directions (303) 973-1948
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr James is the best! I have been a patient at his clinic for over 10 years. He is very caring and compassionate. He takes time to listen, has state of the art equipment to fully capture, document and explain eye conditions. I highly recommend his practice!
Dr. James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
