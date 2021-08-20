Dr. Timothy Jennings, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Jennings, DC
Overview
Dr. Timothy Jennings, DC is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST.
Dr. Jennings works at
Locations
O'Connor Health Center1190 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 293-2225Monday6:45am - 7:00pmTuesday6:45am - 7:00pmWednesday6:45am - 7:00pmThursday6:45am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:45am - 2:00pm
O'Connor Health Center1330 N Broadway, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 949-8295Monday6:45am - 7:00pmTuesday6:45am - 7:00pmWednesday6:45am - 7:00pmThursday6:45am - 7:00pmFriday6:45am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I lost around 70lbs in under 3 months and felt great the entire time. My wife was thrilled with the results with my weight loss. As a 58 year old, being overweight can lead to many health problems. My time with Dr. Jennings most likely saved my life.
About Dr. Timothy Jennings, DC
- Obesity Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- International College Of Applied Kinesiology
- Los Gatos Chiro
- Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
- PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
