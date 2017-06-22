See All Physicians Assistants in Flint, MI
Timothy Kessler, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (4)
Overview

Timothy Kessler, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Flint, MI. 

Timothy Kessler works at Dr. Karl M Hogue in Flint, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Karl M Hogue
    1352 S Linden Rd, Flint, MI 48532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 573-4980
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 22, 2017
    Jun 22, 2017

As a new patient I was very surprised to be able to get in within two weeks of calling. The receptionist were very friendly. I got in very quickly. Dr. Kessler Has a great personality and asked questions, answered my questions thoroughly and told me what actions we can take in future visits. He did not rush the appointment. I was very happy with the overall visit and I will be returning.
    Traci Brookelin in MI — Jun 22, 2017
    Photo: Timothy Kessler, PA-C
    About Timothy Kessler, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326215997
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Timothy Kessler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Timothy Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Timothy Kessler works at Dr. Karl M Hogue in Flint, MI. View the full address on Timothy Kessler’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Timothy Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Kessler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

