Timothy Kessler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Timothy Kessler, PA-C
Overview
Timothy Kessler, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Flint, MI.
Timothy Kessler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Karl M Hogue1352 S Linden Rd, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (586) 573-4980
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Timothy Kessler?
As a new patient I was very surprised to be able to get in within two weeks of calling. The receptionist were very friendly. I got in very quickly. Dr. Kessler Has a great personality and asked questions, answered my questions thoroughly and told me what actions we can take in future visits. He did not rush the appointment. I was very happy with the overall visit and I will be returning.
About Timothy Kessler, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1326215997
Frequently Asked Questions
Timothy Kessler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Timothy Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Timothy Kessler works at
4 patients have reviewed Timothy Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Kessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.