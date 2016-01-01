Timothy Leonard, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Leonard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Timothy Leonard, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Timothy Leonard, PA-C is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Timothy Leonard works at
Locations
Novant Health Bariatric Solutions Elizabeth325 Hawthorne Ln Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 369-3474
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Timothy Leonard, PA-C
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1104989128
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Timothy Leonard accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Timothy Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Timothy Leonard works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Leonard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Leonard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.