Dr. Lock accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timothy Lock, PHD
Dr. Timothy Lock, PHD is a Psychologist in Brookfield, CT.
Christian Counseling Center of Greater Danbury Inc.2 Old New Milford Rd Ste 2A, Brookfield, CT 06804 Directions (203) 775-3820
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Very helpful and attentive. Highly recommend.
- Psychology
Dr. Lock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lock.
