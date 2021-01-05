Timothy McKay accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Timothy McKay, MFT
Overview
Timothy McKay, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in South Windsor, CT.
Timothy McKay works at
Locations
Playworks Therapy for Children LLC152 Deming St, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 713-1184
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I would absolutely recommend Timothy McKay! He’s always there when needed, day or night! Highly recommended ????????
About Timothy McKay, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1124675293
Frequently Asked Questions
Timothy McKay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Timothy McKay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy McKay.
