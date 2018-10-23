Timothy Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Timothy Miller, APRN
Timothy Miller, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lincoln, NE.
Nebraska Orthopedic and Sports Medicine PC575 S 70th St Ste 200, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 488-3322
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I'll tell him what I think made my hip hurt. He listens and answers my questions. He also likes to talk with me about his home town, that I live in. He is as good as the doctor he works with.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245461011
Timothy Miller accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
