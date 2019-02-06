Timothy Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Timothy Miller, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Timothy Miller, NP
Timothy Miller, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Glendale, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Timothy Miller's Office Locations
- 1 17431 N 71st Dr Ste 103, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (480) 521-6586
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Timothy Miller?
Dr Miller is the BEST!!! He listens to me. After in bipolar & after 30 yrs of therapy in Philadelphia he's the ONLY ONE who's come come up with an OUTSTANDING med plan! I thank God for Dr Tim????????
About Timothy Miller, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700866852
Frequently Asked Questions
Timothy Miller accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Timothy Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Timothy Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.