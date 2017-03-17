Timothy Musielak, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Musielak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Timothy Musielak, LMHC
Overview
Timothy Musielak, LMHC is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Williamsville, NY.
Locations
Timothy J. Musielak LMHC CASAC DOT SAP2829 Wehrle Dr Ste 11B, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 225-6327
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Timothy has been beyond helpful while I was dealing with a not-so-ideal situation. I was court ordered to go to an outpatient counseling, and Timothy was recommended to me over other local outpatients such as Brylin or Horizons. He is very personable, knowledgeable in his field and just overall a pleasant person to deal with. He accurately recommended that I do 6 months of outpatient with him, with only once a week group sessions (which by the way, are a breeze). 11 out of 10!
About Timothy Musielak, LMHC
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1689805962
Education & Certifications
- daemen college
Frequently Asked Questions
Timothy Musielak accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Timothy Musielak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Timothy Musielak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Musielak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Musielak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Musielak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.