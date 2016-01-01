See All Physicians Assistants in Lansing, MI
Timothy Palmer, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Timothy Palmer, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Timothy Palmer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lansing, MI. 

Timothy Palmer works at Carol A Beals MD in Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Holly Barone, PA-C
Holly Barone, PA-C
4.7 (40)
View Profile
Colleen Janness, PA-C
Colleen Janness, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Mallory Murray, PA-C
Mallory Murray, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Carol A Beals MD
    4333 W St Joe Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 321-1525
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Timothy Palmer?

    Photo: Timothy Palmer, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Timothy Palmer, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Timothy Palmer to family and friends

    Timothy Palmer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Timothy Palmer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Timothy Palmer, PA-C.

    About Timothy Palmer, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023362639
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Timothy Palmer, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Timothy Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Timothy Palmer works at Carol A Beals MD in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Timothy Palmer’s profile.

    Timothy Palmer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Palmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Timothy Palmer, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.