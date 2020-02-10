See All Psychologists in Palm Desert, CA
Dr. Timothy Sams, PHD

Psychology
2.3 (14)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Timothy Sams, PHD is a Psychologist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Psychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University - Ph.D. Psychology.

Dr. Sams works at PACE, INC in Palm Desert, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Parc Center, Bldg A
    77564 Country Club Dr, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 388-7223

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Pain Disorder
Back Pain
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Pain Disorder

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Timothy Sams, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912010885
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University - Ph.D. Psychology
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Michigan - B.A. Psychology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Sams, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

