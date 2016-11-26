Dr. Timothy Sigward, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sigward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Sigward, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Sigward, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Sigward works at
Locations
Neuropsych Center of Greater Cincinnati LLC4015 Executive Park Dr Ste 320, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Directions (513) 563-0488Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend Dr. Sigward because my experience with him was so positive- he is warm and empathetic, kind and patient. All the things you'd hope for in a doctor. I felt comfortable and felt his explanations were easy to understand and he also welcomed questions.
About Dr. Timothy Sigward, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1942255039
Education & Certifications
- Notre Dame
