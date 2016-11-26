See All Clinical Psychologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Timothy Sigward, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Sigward, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cincinnati, OH. 

Dr. Sigward works at The NeuroPsych Center of Greater Cincinnati in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neuropsych Center of Greater Cincinnati LLC
    4015 Executive Park Dr Ste 320, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 563-0488
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alzheimer's Disease
Dementia
Mild Cognitive Impairment
Alzheimer's Disease
Dementia
Mild Cognitive Impairment

Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Debbie W. in Batavia, OH — Nov 26, 2016
    About Dr. Timothy Sigward, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942255039
    Education & Certifications

