Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Timothy Somers, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kernersville, NC. 

Timothy Somers works at Novant Health Pineview Family Medicine in Kernersville, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Pineview Family Medicine
    490 Pineview Dr, Kernersville, NC 27284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7632

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Male
  • 1912661349
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

