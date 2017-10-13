Timothy Stambaugh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Timothy Stambaugh, MA
Overview
Timothy Stambaugh, MA is a Counselor in Franklin, TN.
Timothy Stambaugh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medcore Medical Group-hollister2105 Edward Curd Ln, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-7342
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Timothy Stambaugh?
Tim has been an incredible help to my daughter and our family. He is able to see things that I would never notice on my own. Even when I think he is just chatting with her, I can tell that he is observing and teaching her skills and new ways to think about things. I highly recommend him to anyone who is seeking someone who can truly help and connect with their child.
About Timothy Stambaugh, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1518076017
Frequently Asked Questions
Timothy Stambaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Timothy Stambaugh works at
3 patients have reviewed Timothy Stambaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Stambaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Stambaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Stambaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.