Dr. Timothy Suorsa, OD is an Optometrist in Porterville, CA.
Timothy Suorsa Od524 W Putnam Ave, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 784-5127
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am happy to find this quality of care in our small town.
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1497824478
Dr. Suorsa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suorsa accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suorsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suorsa speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Suorsa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suorsa.
