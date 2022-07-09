Timothy Tisdale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Timothy Tisdale, PA-C
Overview
Timothy Tisdale, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mobile, AL.
Timothy Tisdale works at
Locations
Limited To Official University Duties On2451 University Hospital Dr, Mobile, AL 36617 Directions (251) 471-7000
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Timothy Tisdale?
Dr Tisdale listen to me and he understood what I was going through ,he explain my condition to me.
About Timothy Tisdale, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1770172785
Frequently Asked Questions
Timothy Tisdale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Timothy Tisdale. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Tisdale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Tisdale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Tisdale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.