Overview

Dr. Timothy Tribiano, PHD is a Psychologist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Auburn University.



Dr. Tribiano works at Timothy Tribiano, Ph.D., P.A. in Palm Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.