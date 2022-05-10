Timothy Welch, LPCC-S is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Welch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Timothy Welch, LPCC-S
Offers telehealth
Overview
Timothy Welch, LPCC-S is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Newark, OH.
Timothy Welch works at
Locations
Tim Welch60 Messimer Dr, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 299-1615
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Tim does an amazing job listening, then challenging your thinking. He keeps it real and won't just tell you what you want to hear, yet is super supportive! If you are new to counseling or a "pro" he'll definitely suit your needs!
About Timothy Welch, LPCC-S
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1437242310
Education & Certifications
- John Carroll Universirty - Major in Psychology
