Timothy Winkler, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Timothy Winkler, PA is a Physician Assistant in Chesapeake, VA.
Timothy Winkler works at
Locations
SMOC - Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center and Spine Center Chesapeake501 DISCOVERY DR, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-5145Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Timothy Winkler?
Highly recommend! Very knowledgeable. Takes great care of spinal issues!
About Timothy Winkler, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1083625461
Frequently Asked Questions
Timothy Winkler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Timothy Winkler accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Timothy Winkler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Timothy Winkler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Winkler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Winkler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Winkler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.