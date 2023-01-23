Dr. Timothy Zeiger, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Zeiger, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Zeiger, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Hershey, PA. They completed their fellowship with Philhaven Psychiatric Hospital, Mt. Gretna, Pa
Dr. Zeiger works at
Locations
-
1
Ppi Partial Hospitalization22 Northeast Dr, Hershey, PA 17033 Directions (717) 531-8338
-
2
Timothy S. Zeiger, Psy.D., PLLC1512 E Caracas Ave Ste 300, Hershey, PA 17033 Directions (717) 489-2275Monday9:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zeiger?
Pediatric anxiety, tic, OCD and Tourette's specialist.
About Dr. Timothy Zeiger, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1851664692
Education & Certifications
- Philhaven Psychiatric Hospital, Mt. Gretna, Pa
- Philhaven Psychiatric Hospital, Mt. Gretna, Pa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeiger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeiger works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeiger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeiger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeiger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeiger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.