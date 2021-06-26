See All Family Doctors in Manawa, WI
Tina Bettin, APNP

Family Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Tina Bettin, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manawa, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - New London.

Tina Bettin works at ThedaCare Physicians Manawa in Manawa, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Manawa
    425 2nd St, Manawa, WI 54949 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4546
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Tina Bettin, APNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1851311955
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin
    Hospital Affiliations

    • ThedaCare Medical Center - New London

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tina Bettin, APNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tina Bettin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tina Bettin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tina Bettin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tina Bettin works at ThedaCare Physicians Manawa in Manawa, WI. View the full address on Tina Bettin’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Tina Bettin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Bettin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Bettin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Bettin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

