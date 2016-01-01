Tina Boudreaux accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tina Boudreaux, FNP
Overview of Tina Boudreaux, FNP
Tina Boudreaux, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA.
Tina Boudreaux works at
Tina Boudreaux's Office Locations
Lafayette Unvsty Hsp/Clnc2390 W Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 261-6100
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Tina Boudreaux, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568468353
Tina Boudreaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
