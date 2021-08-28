Tina Cruz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tina Cruz, MFT
Overview
Tina Cruz, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA.
Locations
- 1 5000 W Sunset Blvd Fl 7, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 671-3813
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great counselor! Highly recommend!!!
About Tina Cruz, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1720102643
