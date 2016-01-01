Tina Knezevic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tina Knezevic
Overview
Tina Knezevic is a Physician Assistant in Peoria, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 21731 N 77th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85382 Directions (623) 561-3300
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Tina Knezevic
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1457724072
Frequently Asked Questions
Tina Knezevic accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tina Knezevic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Tina Knezevic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Knezevic.
