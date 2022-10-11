Tina Fox has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tina Fox, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tina Fox, FNP-C
Tina Fox, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Tina Fox's Office Locations
- 1 7155 Lee Hwy Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 715-7893
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I visit with Tina Fox on a regular basis. She cares about how I am doing and is suggestive of available treatments or assistance. Highly recommended!
About Tina Fox, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760632434
