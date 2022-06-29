Tina Gehrke, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tina Gehrke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tina Gehrke, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tina Gehrke, FNP
Tina Gehrke, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Beth-El College Of Nursing and Health Sciences, Colorado Springs, Co.
Tina Gehrke works at
Tina Gehrke's Office Locations
-
1
Gorman Medical8540 Scarborough Dr Ste 370, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 358-8270Monday5:30am - 3:00pmTuesday5:30am - 3:00pmWednesday5:30am - 3:00pmThursday5:30am - 3:00pmFriday5:30am - 3:00pmSaturday5:30am - 2:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tina Gehrke?
Tina Gehrke is very knowledgeable about many health-related topics. Patients appreciate her kindness, compassion, and concern for them. Currently, she is a pain specialist. Ms. Gehrke deserves the highest recommendation. Are you seeking someone in a hurry? Then you are not looking for Tina.
About Tina Gehrke, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1538525639
Education & Certifications
- Beth-El College Of Nursing and Health Sciences, Colorado Springs, Co
Frequently Asked Questions
Tina Gehrke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Tina Gehrke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tina Gehrke works at
5 patients have reviewed Tina Gehrke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Gehrke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Gehrke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Gehrke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.