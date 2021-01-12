Tina Higgins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tina Higgins, CRNP
Overview of Tina Higgins, CRNP
Tina Higgins, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mobile, AL.
Tina Higgins' Office Locations
Usa Childrens and Womens Hospital1700 Center St, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 343-6848
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Super friendly. Very nice. She made me feel very comfortable. Staff was nice also
About Tina Higgins, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396259768
Frequently Asked Questions
Tina Higgins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tina Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Tina Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Higgins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.