Tina Holbrook, APRN
Overview of Tina Holbrook, APRN
Tina Holbrook, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, KY.
Tina Holbrook works at
Tina Holbrook's Office Locations
Family Health Care Clinic Psc1012 Center Dr, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 626-9696
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
She makes you feel at ease, she has a great bedside manner. She recently moved to another group and I’m gonna find her. The family practice is a mess now. It took me a week to finally get my medicine after several phone calls. They lied a couple of times. They are acting like they have no idea what they are doing. I really respect Tina and not have even a second thought about putting my life in her hands.
About Tina Holbrook, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902350556
Frequently Asked Questions
Tina Holbrook accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tina Holbrook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
