Tina Mazzocca accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tina Mazzocca, LCSW
Overview
Tina Mazzocca, LCSW is a Counselor in Marlton, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 562 Lippincott Dr Ste B, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 512-8108
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tina Mazzocca?
I felt Tina was very knowledgeable. She is also very beautiful. As female I was intimidated by this but as our sessions went on I became more comfortable with her. As a retort to a previous review here, Tina is a licensed therapist which means she can not prescribe medications. A psychiatrist would be able to prescribe if that is something a patient would need.
About Tina Mazzocca, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1578907697
Frequently Asked Questions
Tina Mazzocca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Tina Mazzocca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Mazzocca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Mazzocca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Mazzocca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.