Tina McCorkell, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tina McCorkell, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Piedmont, MO.
Tina McCorkell works at
Locations
-
1
Piedmont Physician Associates420 Piedmont Ave, Piedmont, MO 63957 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
Always a pleasure seeing Dr.McCorkell.
About Tina McCorkell, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1679558530
Frequently Asked Questions
Tina McCorkell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tina McCorkell accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Tina McCorkell using Healthline FindCare.
Tina McCorkell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tina McCorkell works at
13 patients have reviewed Tina McCorkell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina McCorkell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina McCorkell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina McCorkell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.