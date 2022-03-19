See All Physicians Assistants in Clovis, CA
Tina Overstreet, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
2.2 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Tina Overstreet, PA-C

Tina Overstreet, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Clovis, CA. 

Tina Overstreet works at Saint Agnes Care Center Magnolia in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tina Overstreet's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Agnes Medical Foundation
    2497 Herndon Ave Ste 103, Clovis, CA 93611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 450-8886

Ratings & Reviews

2.2
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Mar 19, 2022
Tina is friendly, caring and really listens. I felt like she really got to know me as a person and a patient. She takes her time with me during my appointment, so I never feel rushed. She does her research to find the best course of action. I also am thankful for the convenience of scheduling online and the ability to schedule virtual urgent care visits when I'm sick.
— Mar 19, 2022
Photo: Tina Overstreet, PA-C
About Tina Overstreet, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1417227745
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Tina Overstreet, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tina Overstreet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tina Overstreet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Tina Overstreet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tina Overstreet works at Saint Agnes Care Center Magnolia in Clovis, CA. View the full address on Tina Overstreet’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Tina Overstreet. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Overstreet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Overstreet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Overstreet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

