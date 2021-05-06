Tina Paul has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tina Paul
Overview of Tina Paul
Tina Paul is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Tina Paul works at
Tina Paul's Office Locations
Tennova Primary Care & Occupational Health4711 Centerline Dr Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37917 Directions (865) 647-3260
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I always enjoy my appointments with Tina Paul Very Professional And Caring. Highly recommen Tina Paul and the Staff are Awesome.??
About Tina Paul
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Tina Paul accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tina Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Tina Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Paul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.