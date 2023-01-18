See All Chiropractors in Flushing, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Tinghim Leung, DC

Chiropractic
4.9 (58)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tinghim Leung, DC is a Chiropractor in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.

Dr. Leung works at Tower Chiropractic Wellness in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tower Chiropractic Wellness
    4161 Kissena Blvd Ste 22, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 359-0330
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sprain
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tinghim Leung, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Korean, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851623201
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Chiropractic College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Undergraduate School

