Tingting Jiang, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tingting Jiang, NP
Tingting Jiang, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA.
Tingting Jiang works at
Tingting Jiang's Office Locations
Sutter NeuroScience Medical Group2800 L St Ste 500, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 454-6850
Ratings & Reviews
She is a caring and knowledgeable provider. She is very patient and explained everything well.
About Tingting Jiang, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174920060
Frequently Asked Questions
Tingting Jiang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
3 patients have reviewed Tingting Jiang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tingting Jiang.
