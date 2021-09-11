Titus Kosgei accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Titus Kosgei, CNP
Overview of Titus Kosgei, CNP
Titus Kosgei, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Eugene, OR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Titus Kosgei's Office Locations
- 1 Peacehealth Medical Group Riv Rd, Eugene, OR 97404 Directions (541) 222-7600
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He kind and caring. Would recommend
About Titus Kosgei, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376099572
Frequently Asked Questions
Titus Kosgei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Titus Kosgei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Titus Kosgei.
