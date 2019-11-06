See All Counselors in Orange Park, FL
Toby Holley, LMHC

Counseling
4.5 (8)
Overview

Toby Holley, LMHC is a Counselor in Orange Park, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1608 Smith St, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 278-8722
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 06, 2019
    He has a way of knowing what your trying to communicate even when you don't have the right words, Incredible discernment. I trust him.
    Toby Holley, LMHC
    About Toby Holley, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295872364
    Frequently Asked Questions

