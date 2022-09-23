See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Auburn, CA
Todd Arvidson Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Todd Arvidson

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Todd Arvidson is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Auburn, CA. 

Todd Arvidson works at SierraPsychSolutions in Auburn, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Geri Goddard, MA
Geri Goddard, MA
1.9 (41)
View Profile
Ryan Clifford, LMFT
Ryan Clifford, LMFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Kimberly Buksa, MA
Kimberly Buksa, MA
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    SierraPsychSolutions
    251 Auburn Ravine Rd Ste 210, Auburn, CA 95603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 402-8914

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Codependency
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Codependency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Codependency Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Magellan Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Todd Arvidson?

    Sep 23, 2022
    Todd has been my therapist for about 4 years including a contentious divorce. I am super grateful for his expertiese. He has spent a lot of time listening to me, and has always seemed to coach me in a way where he is guiding me toward my own solutions to issues.
    — Sep 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Todd Arvidson
    How would you rate your experience with Todd Arvidson?
    • Likelihood of recommending Todd Arvidson to family and friends

    Todd Arvidson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Todd Arvidson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Todd Arvidson.

    About Todd Arvidson

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669691507
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • The Arlinngton Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Trinity International University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Todd Arvidson is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Todd Arvidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Todd Arvidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Todd Arvidson works at SierraPsychSolutions in Auburn, CA. View the full address on Todd Arvidson’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Todd Arvidson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Todd Arvidson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Todd Arvidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Todd Arvidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Todd Arvidson?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.