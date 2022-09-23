Todd Arvidson is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Todd Arvidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Todd Arvidson
Todd Arvidson is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Auburn, CA.
SierraPsychSolutions251 Auburn Ravine Rd Ste 210, Auburn, CA 95603 Directions (530) 402-8914
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Magellan Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
Todd has been my therapist for about 4 years including a contentious divorce. I am super grateful for his expertiese. He has spent a lot of time listening to me, and has always seemed to coach me in a way where he is guiding me toward my own solutions to issues.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- The Arlinngton Center
- Trinity International University
Todd Arvidson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Todd Arvidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
