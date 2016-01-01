See All Psychologists in Hermantown, MN
Todd Heggestad, LP

Psychology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Todd Heggestad, LP is a Psychologist in Hermantown, MN. 

Todd Heggestad works at Essentia Health Wellness Clinic-Hermantown in Hermantown, MN with other offices in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health Wellness Clinic-Hermantown
    4289 Ugstad Rd, Hermantown, MN 55811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building
    502 E 2nd St Lbby Level, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Chronic Pain
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Chronic Pain

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Todd Heggestad, LP

    • Psychology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1164454096
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Duluth
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Todd Heggestad, LP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Todd Heggestad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Todd Heggestad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Todd Heggestad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Todd Heggestad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Todd Heggestad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Todd Heggestad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Todd Heggestad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

