Dr. Todd Lapoint, OD
Overview of Dr. Todd Lapoint, OD
Dr. Todd Lapoint, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Lapoint's Office Locations
- 1 15 The Boulevard Saint Louis, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 863-4200
- 2 15 The Blvd, Richmond Heights, MO 63117 Directions (314) 863-4200
South Office9806 Watson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63126 Directions (314) 863-4200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr LaPoint is a genius! He saw that my retina was thinning out and told me to see a Retina Specialist...after I saw one my retina detached a week later! He is the Best! He tweeted my contact lens and I do not need readin* glasses! Thank you Dr. LaPoint!
About Dr. Todd Lapoint, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1588770630
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lapoint has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lapoint accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapoint. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapoint.
