Todd Lester has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Todd Lester, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Todd Lester, PA is a Physician Assistant in Huntington, WV.
Todd Lester works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ultimate Health Services Inc.5170 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 528-4635Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:45pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Todd Lester?
Todd is an easy going PA that will tell you the truth but not make you feel bad. I highly recommend him!
About Todd Lester, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1528009537
Frequently Asked Questions
Todd Lester accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Todd Lester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Todd Lester works at
6 patients have reviewed Todd Lester. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Todd Lester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Todd Lester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Todd Lester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.